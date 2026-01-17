FAA issues warnings to airlines on Central, South American flights over potential military actions

A sign marks the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) Boston Air Route Traffic Control Center, where air traffic controllers continue to work during the U.S. government shutdown, in Nashua, New Hampshire, U.S., October 9, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Jan 16 - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Friday it is issuing a series of warnings to airlines to exercise caution when flying over Central America and parts of South America, citing the risks of potential military activities and GPS interference.

The FAA said it had issued Notices to Airmen covering Mexico and other Central American countries, as well as Ecuador, Colombia and portions of airspace within the eastern Pacific Ocean. The warnings began Friday and will last 60 days, the agency added.

The warnings come amid increased tensions between the United States and regional leaders after the Trump administration mounted a large-scale military buildup in the southern Caribbean, attacked Venezuela and seized the country's president, Nicolas Maduro in a military operation. President Donald Trump has raised the possibility of other military actions in the area, including against Colombia.

Trump said last week that cartels were running Mexico and suggested the U.S. could strike land targets to combat them, in one of a series of threats to deploy U.S. military force against drug cartels.

After the attack on Venezuela, the FAA curbed flights throughout the Caribbean, which forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights by major airlines. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford told Reuters earlier this week there had been good coordination between the agency and U.S. military before the Venezuela operation.

Last month, a JetBlue (JBLU.O) passenger jet bound for New York took evasive action to avoid a mid-air collision with a U.S. Air Force tanker plane near Venezuela. JetBlue Flight 1112 had departed the Caribbean nation of Curacao and was flying about 40 miles (64 km) off the coast of Venezuela when the Airbus plane (AIR.PA) reported encountering the Air Force jet, which did not have its transponder activated. REUTERS