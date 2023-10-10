Extreme heat risks rise for pregnant women and babies

BOR, South Sudan - As a health worker in South Sudan, Ms Night Stella Elias sees from year to year how rising temperatures are adding to the dangers faced by pregnant women and their babies.

Armed conflict, drought, widespread poverty and scarce rural health services already mean the world’s newest country has one of its highest maternal mortality rates. Heatwaves linked to climate change are increasing the risks.

“Pregnant mothers who live in deep rural areas have limited access to medical services. Saving their lives when they have heat stroke inflicted by climate change becomes very difficult,” Ms Elias told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone from Jonglei state in the east.xxx

During heatwaves, pregnant women are at higher risk of miscarriage, stillbirth or of having a low-weight baby, said Ms Elias, nutrition coordinator at African aid agency ForAfrika.

For every 1 deg C in temperature rise, the number of stillbirths and premature deliveries increases by about 5 per cent, according to an analysis of 70 studies conducted since the mid-1990s and published in the British Medical Journal in 2020.

That is of particular concern in Africa, which is heating up more quickly than the rest of the planet and facing more severe climate disasters such as droughts, a joint UN-African Union report said in September.

Policymakers are starting to address the issue as awareness gradually grows about the threat posed by climate change to human health, climate researchers said.

For the first time, the annual UN climate summit – COP28, starting in late November in Dubai – will have a day dedicated to health.

In 2022, a flagship report from the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) mentioned maternal health, marking a crucial turning point, said University of Washington professor Kristie L. Ebi.

“Climate change started off as an environmental issue. It’s been a slow process to get people to understand that climate change is also affecting health and wellbeing,” said Prof Ebi, who co-authored a section on human health in the IPCC report.

“There’s a lot more that needs to be done ... but it’s now coming to the attention of policymakers,” she added.

Preventable deaths

Concrete policies to tackle the issue must be implemented more quickly in order to save lives, said Dr Angela Baschieri from the UN’s sexual and reproductive health agency, UNFPA.

An UNFPA report published on Tuesday showed only 23 out of 119 signatories of the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change mentioned newborn and maternal health in their latest national climate plan, known officially as a Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC).