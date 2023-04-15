Explosions, gunfire heard around Sudan’s capital as army, paramilitaries clash

KHARTOUM – Explosions and gunfire were heard around Sudan’s capital on Saturday amid a deepening rift within the military government.

The Sudanese army said paramilitaries attacked its bases in Khartoum and elsewhere, shortly after the paramilitary said their camps were attacked by the regular army.

“Fighters from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) attacked several army camps in Khartoum and elsewhere around Sudan,” Brigadier-General Nabil Abdallah, the army spokesman, told Agence France-Presse. “Clashes are ongoing and the army is carrying out its duty to safeguard the country.”

Smoke was seen rising from Sudan’s Khartoum airport, witnesses told Reuters.

The RSF said it had taken control of the airport and the Merowe military base in the north.

“The Rapid Support Forces defended themselves in response to the hostile forces inflicting heavy losses” on the regular army, it said.

Sounds of gunfire were also heard in the vicinity of the presidential palace in central Khartoum, witnesses said.

A Reuters witness saw cannon and armoured vehicles deployed in streets.

The clashes followed days of tension between the army and the RSF, a powerful paramilitary group headed by General Mohamed Dagalo, better known as Hemedti.

This has sparked concern about a confrontation that may undermine long-running efforts to return Sudan to civilian rule after power struggles and military coups.

Gen Hemedti has put himself at the forefront of a planned transition toward democracy, unsettling fellow military rulers and triggering a mobilisation of troops in Khartoum.

The rift between these forces came to the surface on Thursday, when the army said recent movements by the RSF happened without coordination and were illegal.

A statement by the RSF on Saturday called the army’s actions a “brute assault” and called for it to be condemned. It said it had been in contact with local and international mediators to inform them.

The RSF, which together with the army, overthrew long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019, began redeploying units in Khartoum and elsewhere amid talks in March on its integration into the military under a transition plan that would lead to new elections.

Gen Hemedti, a former militia leader in Darfur, has been deputy leader of the ruling Sovereign Council headed by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan since 2019.

A confrontation between his forces and the army could spell prolonged strife across a vast country already dealing with economic breakdown and flare-ups of tribal violence. AFP, REUTERS