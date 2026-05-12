Explosion damages homes in Brazil's Sao Paulo, injuring three people

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SAO PAULO, May 11 - A fire set off by a potential gas explosion damaged around 10 homes and left three people injured in Brazil's biggest city Sao Paulo on Monday, the local fire department said.

Images from local media showed destroyed rooftops and smoke in the Jaguare neighborhood, about 16 km (10 miles) from Sao Paulo's city center.

The Sao Paulo state fire department said in a post on X that it deployed 12 fire engines to fight the fire, adding that a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) blast likely caused the incident.

A spokeswoman for the fire department told local media later that two men and a woman were rescued with minor injuries. She said no fatalities were reported.

"Several buildings were hit. We don't have the exact number, but we believe that around 10 were directly hit," she said. REUTERS