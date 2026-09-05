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Explosion at Bolivia military base kills at least 10, dozens injured

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The blast occurred at around 2.30pm local time (2.30am Singapore time on Sept 5) in an area used to store pyrotechnic material.

The blast occurred at around 2.30pm local time (2.30am Singapore time on Sept 5) in an area used to store pyrotechnic material.

PHOTO: REUTERS

LA PAZ - At least 10 people were killed and dozens more injured on Sept 4 after an explosion at a military barracks in the Bolivian municipality of Viacha, about 30km from La Paz, local authorities said.

The blast occurred at around 2.30pm local time (2.30am Singapore time on Sept 5) in an area used to store pyrotechnic material, authorities said.

While the cause has yet to be established, officials said the blast originated from the defence ministry’s fireworks stockpile.

Viacha health director Rita Nebraska told local television that between 10 and 15 people were believed to have died in the incident, while 62 people were injured.

Fourteen of the wounded were transferred to hospitals in La Paz, including a girl with third-degree burns, she said.

Police said more than 50 people were injured and dozens of homes damaged, largely by windows shattered in the blast.

Ambulances, medical teams and police were deployed to the military complex to assess the damage and evacuate the wounded to health centres.

Nebraska said firefighters had warned that a heat source remained at the site, raising the risk of another explosion, and urged residents to stay at least 150m away. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.