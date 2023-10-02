What’s at stake in the civil fraud case against Trump?

NEW YORK – Mr Donald Trump and his family business are set to face trial in New York on Monday to determine how much they owe in penalties after a judge found they inflated the former US president’s assets by billions of dollars to secure more favourable loan and insurance terms.

Here is a look at the case brought by Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James against the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

What is Mr Trump accused of doing?

Mr Trump, his businesses and his two adult sons are accused of inflating assets by as much as US$1.9 billion (S$2.6 billion) to US$3.6 billion a year between 2011 and 2021 to save hundreds of millions of dollars on loans and insurance.

Ms James’ office says Mr Trump and his associates used incorrect figures for the sizes of his properties and false or highly unrealistic assumptions about their development potential to arrive at the inflated values.

The judge in the case, Justice Arthur Engoron, ruled on Sept 26 that Ms James had proven Mr Trump and his co-defendants fraudulently inflated his assets. That means the trial will largely concern how much they must pay in penalties.

What consequences could Mr Trump face?

Mr Trump does not face any criminal penalties in the civil case but could suffer substantial financial and business consequences.

Ms James is seeking at least US$250 million in penalties, a ban against Mr Trump and his sons Donald Jr and Eric from running businesses in New York, and a five-year commercial real estate ban against Mr Trump and the Trump Organization.

What will happen to Mr Trump’s business empire?

Mr Engoron in his ruling ordered the cancellation of certificates that 10 of Mr Trump’s business entities need to operate some of his marquee properties – including Trump Tower and his golf clubs in New York – and said he would appoint independent receivers to oversee their dissolution.

The full implications of that ruling on Mr Trump’s opaque network of business holdings is not yet clear, but the trial could provide clarity over whether the assets at the centre of the dispute will be liquidated.