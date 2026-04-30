Ex-FBI chief Comey appears in court on charges related to alleged Trump threat

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FILE PHOTO: FBI Director James Comey waits before testifying at a House Intelligence Committee hearing into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

ALEXANDRIA, virginia, April 29 - Former FBI Director James Comey appeared in federal court in Virginia on Wednesday a day after being indicted over a social media post that prosecutors allege threatened President Donald Trump.

Comey turned himself in on two charges, including threatening the life of the president and transmitting threats across state lines. The former FBI director did not speak during a brief court appearance. His attorney, Patrick Fitzgerald, said he would argue that the case is a vindictive prosecution, meaning that it was brought to punish Comey for exercising his legal rights.

Comey has said he is innocent and will fight the accusations in court.

The indictment marks a renewed push by Trump's Justice Department to target perceived political enemies of the president with criminal prosecution. Trump last year referred to Comey by name in a social media post calling for criminal charges against his adversaries.

The charges relate to a post Comey made on Instagram last May showing seashells arranged on a beach to form the numbers “86 47.”

The number “86” is a slang term originating in the restaurant industry that can mean to “get rid of” or throw someone out. Forty-seven is a possible reference to Trump as the 47th U.S. president.

The indictment, approved by a federal grand jury in North Carolina, alleged that a reasonable recipient of the message would interpret it as a threat to Trump.

Comey deleted the post shortly after it was published, saying he viewed it as a political message and was not aware that the numbers were associated with violence.

Comey, a longtime Trump foe, has now faced two criminal cases from the Justice Department during Trump’s second administration. A previous case accusing him of lying to Congress was dismissed by a federal judge. REUTERS