Ex-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone spared jail after admitting tax fraud

LONDON – Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone was spared an immediate prison sentence on Thursday after he pleaded guilty in a London court to misleading Britain’s tax authority about overseas assets worth more than £400 million (S$670 million).

Ecclestone agreed a civil settlement with HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), under which he will pay £652.6 million covering tax, interest and penalties for 18 tax years between 1994 and 2022, prosecutor Richard Wright said.

The 92-year-old appeared at Southwark Crown Court and pleaded guilty to one count of fraud by false representation just over a month before he was due to stand trial.

Ecclestone, accompanied by his wife Fabiana, spoke only to confirm his name and to enter his plea.

“I plead guilty,” he said.

Ecclestone admitted giving a misleading answer to HMRC at a July 2015 meeting.

He had said he had established only a single trust in favour of his daughters and was not a beneficiary or settlor of any other trust.

He was in fact the settlor and beneficiary of various trusts, including one which held a company that sent £416 million to a bank account in Singapore in 2010, HMRC said.

Judge Simon Bryan gave Ecclestone a 17-month prison sentence suspended for two years.

This means he will go to jail only if he commits another criminal offence during that time.

Ecclestone’s lawyer, Ms Clare Montgomery, told the court Ecclestone “did not know the true position” about whether he was the beneficiary or settlor of any other trust.

“He should have said ‘I don’t know’ rather than ‘No’,” Ms Montgomery said. She added that Ecclestone’s answer to HMRC was an “impulsive lapse of judgment”.

Ecclestone gave an unintelligible response to reporters as he left the court and got into a waiting Range Rover.