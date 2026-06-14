Ex-Canadian PM Justin Trudeau watches World Cup opener in US, not Canada

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Images appeared online that purported to show former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau watching the US play Paraguay in the World Cup on June 12 with girlfriend and singer Katy Perry, who was part of the pre-match opening ceremony.

Summarise

NEW YORK - Justin Trudeau, the former prime minister of Canada, chose love over country on the opening day of the 2026 World Cup.

On the night of June 12, Trudeau was in Inglewood, California, where he watched the United States defeat Paraguay 4-1.

Earlier in the day, Canada played Bosnia and Herzegovina to a 1-1 draw in Toronto.

So why did he make that choice?

Clearly as a show of support for his girlfriend, singer Katy Perry, who was part of the pre-match opening ceremony in Inglewood.

After the performance, the two watched the match from a box, holding hands.

Trudeau, 54, and Perry, 41, went on their first date in July 2025 and were a couple by fall.

Around the first of the year, Perry made the relationship official on social media.

Last week, Trudeau and Perry walked their first red carpet together at the Tribeca Festival for the debut of her film, Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live From Paris.

It was at the festival that Perry took part in an onstage conversation with People and let her feelings for Trudeau be known, calling him “the love of my life”.

“I feel like a more grounded person in so many aspects of my life,” she said.

“I am very in love.”

Trudeau’s lack of attendance in Toronto unsettled some Canadians on social media, who said that since he was prime minister when Canada was named a co- host of the North American World Cup, he should have been on hand. REUTERS