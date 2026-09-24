Zelensky, Wall Street executives hold talks on Ukraine’s reconstruction

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meeting senior Wall Street executives on Sept 23, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

NEW YORK - Ukrainian ​leader Volodymyr Zelensky has met with senior Wall Street executives as Kyiv seeks to attract investments to help finance the country’s rebuilding efforts.

The meeting, which took place on Sept 23 on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York City, focused mainly around areas such as helping Ukraine get through the winter and supporting its economy, the Ukrainian government said.

Ukraine faces a brutal ​winter as stepped-up Russian strikes on its infrastructure and key export industries deepen the country’s budget crisis.

The daily cost of the war grew to about US$190 million (S$240 million) this year.

The meeting, attended by more than two dozen US companies, was facilitated by US banking giant Citigroup and the US Chamber of Commerce.

Participants also discussed setting up a sovereign wealth fund and strengthening Ukraine’s economy with support from members of the International Advisory Group, the Ukrainian government said.

“The private sector will play an essential role in the country’s reconstruction,” Citi chief executive officer Jane Fraser said in a statement.

Citi, which has been in Ukraine for more than 25 years, said it was looking to help mobilise investment and support Ukrainian companies.

Other attendees included executives from BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, Lazard, Macquarie, State Street, Jane Street, Fairfax and McKinsey & Company.

Representatives of the US Chamber of Commerce, US International Development Finance Corporation, World Bank, European Investment Bank and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development also participated. REUTERS