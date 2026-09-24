Zelensky, Wall Street executives hold talks on Ukraine’s reconstruction
- Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky met Wall Street executives in New York to seek investments for Ukraine's reconstruction and winter support amid ongoing conflict.
- The meeting, facilitated by Citigroup and US Chamber of Commerce, included over two dozen US companies and focused on economic aid and a sovereign wealth fund.
- Participants highlighted the private sector's vital role in rebuilding, with major financial firms and international institutions pledging support to strengthen Ukraine's economy.
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NEW YORK - Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has met with senior Wall Street executives as Kyiv seeks to attract investments to help finance the country’s rebuilding efforts.
The meeting, which took place on Sept 23 on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York City, focused mainly around areas such as helping Ukraine get through the winter and supporting its economy, the Ukrainian government said.
Ukraine faces a brutal winter as stepped-up Russian strikes on its infrastructure and key export industries deepen the country’s budget crisis.
The daily cost of the war grew to about US$190 million (S$240 million) this year.
The meeting, attended by more than two dozen US companies, was facilitated by US banking giant Citigroup and the US Chamber of Commerce.
Participants also discussed setting up a sovereign wealth fund and strengthening Ukraine’s economy with support from members of the International Advisory Group, the Ukrainian government said.
“The private sector will play an essential role in the country’s reconstruction,” Citi chief executive officer Jane Fraser said in a statement.
Citi, which has been in Ukraine for more than 25 years, said it was looking to help mobilise investment and support Ukrainian companies.
Other attendees included executives from BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, Lazard, Macquarie, State Street, Jane Street, Fairfax and McKinsey & Company.
Representatives of the US Chamber of Commerce, US International Development Finance Corporation, World Bank, European Investment Bank and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development also participated. REUTERS