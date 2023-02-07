Zelensky vows changes will bolster Ukraine amid defence minister uncertainty

KYIV - Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said personnel changes on the border and front line will bolster Ukraine’s military efforts amid uncertainty over the future of his defence minister, just as Russia advances for the first time in six months in the east.

In his Monday evening address, Mr Zelensky said he wanted to combine military and managerial experience in local and central government but did not directly address confusion about whether his defence minister, Mr Oleksii Reznikov, would be replaced.

On Sunday, Mr David Arakhamia, head of Mr Zelensky’s parliamentary bloc, said Mr Reznikov would be transferred to another ministerial job, but on Monday he wrote that “there will be no personnel changes in the defence sector this week.”

Mr Zelensky’s government is cracking down on official wrongdoing, the biggest political and administrative shake-up since Russia’s invasion nearly a year ago.

Mr Zelensky says he needs to show that Ukraine was a safe steward of billions of dollars of Western military and other aid.

“We are bolstering our managerial positions,” Mr Zelensky said in his address, following a meeting of his top command involving the country’s commander-in-chief, sector commanders and the head of intelligence.

“In a number of regions, particularly those on the border or on the front line, we will appoint leaders with military experience. Those who can show themselves to be the most effective in defending against existing threats,” he said.

In eastern Ukraine, where there have been relentless battles for months, a regional governor has said Russia was pouring in reinforcements for a new offensive that could begin next week.

Russia launched five missile and 12 air attacks as well as 36 shelling incidents over a 24-hour period, hitting southern targets such as Kherson, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a Monday evening statement.

Ukrainian aircraft have launched nine strikes on areas of concentration of Russian forces and two anti-aircraft positions, it said. Reuters could not immediately verify battleground reports.

Ukraine is itself planning a spring offensive, but awaiting delivery of promised longer-range Western missiles and battle tanks.

The European Union said Mr Zelensky has been invited to take part in a summit of EU leaders, amid reports he could be in Brussels as soon as this week, in what would be only his second known foreign trip since the invasion began.

Mr Zelensky’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Mr Reznikov, a 56-year-old lawyer, has been the face of Ukraine at international meetings where allies have pledged billions of dollars in weaponry, and has been warmly received in Western capitals - including Paris just last week.

Mr Arakhamia had said the 37-year-old head of military intelligence, Mr Kyrylo Budanov, would replace Mr Reznikov, who would become minister of strategic industries.