Zelensky visits troops near frontline city of Bakhmut

KYIV - President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Ukrainian troops on Wednesday near the frontline city of Bakhmut, and handed out medals to soldiers he said were heroically defending their country’s sovereignty.

Ukrainian forces have held out for about eight months in Bakhmut, despite taking heavy casualties in one of the bloodiest battles since Russia’s full-scale invasion 13 months ago.

Video footage posted on social media showed Mr Zelensky, dressed in a dark sweatshirt and military khaki trousers, handing out awards to exhausted-looking soldiers in combat gear in what appeared to be a large warehouse.

“I am honoured to be here today to give awards to our heroes. To shake hands and thank them for protecting the sovereignty of our country,” Mr Zelensky wrote on the Telegram messaging app under the video footage.

“Your fate is so difficult, yet so historic. To defend our land and to return everything to Ukraine for our children,” he said.

“I bow low before all the heroes, your close comrades you have lost in the east, and in general throughout this war.”