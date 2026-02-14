Zelensky visits German, Ukrainian drone joint venture

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (centre left) and German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius (centre right) visiting the drone facility of Quantum Frontline Industries near Munich, Germany, on Feb 13.

MUNICH, Germany - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb 13 visited a new drone production site established by a German and Ukrainian joint venture that aims to mass produce the equipment for Ukraine’s military.

Since Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, drones have become a crucial part of the conflict and both sides have ramped up production.

Germany’s Quantum Systems and Ukraine’s Frontline Robotics announced in December the establishment of the joint venture, Quantum Frontline Industries (QFI).

The German plant, outside Munich, is in the early stages of manufacturing and is aiming to produce 10,000 drones for the Ukrainian armed forces within a year.

Mr Zelensky, paying a visit ahead of a security conference in the German city, was handed the first Linza 3.0 multi-purpose drone manufactured by the joint venture.

“That’s great that we have the first production, big co-production in Europe,” Mr Zelensky said. “We’ve got today, I think, a great result.”

Kyiv’s European allies have also looked to learn practical lessons from the conflict as they rearm in the face of a perceived threat from Moscow and increasing disinterest in European security from the United States.

Speaking alongside Mr Zelensky, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said defence cooperation would boost his country’s efforts to rebuild its military.

“We are supporting Ukraine in its fight, but we are also benefiting ourselves, learning from the incredible amounts of data and the wealth of experience gathered on the battlefield in Ukraine,” he said.

“Joint ventures between German and Ukrainian companies are the blueprint, the right way to generate more bang for buck,” he added.

Over 60 of the Linza 3.0 drones, also in production in Ukraine, are already in service on the front lines. AFP