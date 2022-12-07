Zelensky visits Donbas near 'difficult' Ukraine front

KYIV - President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday visited the front-line region of Donetsk in east Ukraine, describing fighting in the area as “difficult” with Russian forces pushing to capture the industrial city of Bakhmut.

The visit came as Russian President Vladimir Putin convened his security council in the wake of the latest spate of drone attacks on military-linked facilities inside Russian territory.

The focus of fighting in Ukraine has shifted to Donbas after Kyiv’s forces recaptured the southern city of Kherson last month following a Russian retreat from the regional capital.

Mr Zelensky appeared in a video wearing a heavy winter coat, standing next to a large sign in Ukraine’s blue and yellow colours bearing the city name Slovyansk and calling for a moment of silence to commemorate killed Ukrainian soldiers.

“The east of Ukraine today is the most difficult front. And I am honoured to be here now with our defending troops in Donbas. I believe that next time we will meet in our Ukrainian Donetsk and Lugansk and in Crimea as well,” Mr Zelensky said.

Russian forces and their proxies have controlled parts of Donetsk and Luhansk since 2014, when fighting with separatists broke out and the Kremlin annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine.

“From the bottom of my heart, I congratulate you on this great holiday, the Day of the Armed Forces,” said Mr Zelensky, who was later shown meeting soldiers and distributing awards.

In the nearby Russian-controlled city of Donetsk, its Moscow-appointed mayor said that Ukrainian shelling had killed six civilians and injured others.

Drone attacks in Russia

The Ukrainian leader has visited several front-line regions after more than nine months of fighting, including Kherson in the south recently recaptured by Ukrainian forces, calling its recapture “the beginning of the end of the war”.

Slovyansk, which was among regions in Donetsk briefly held by Russian-backed separatists, lies some 45km north of Bakhmut, which has become the centre of fighting since Kherson’s fall.

The Kremlin said Mr Putin met senior officials to discuss issues related to the country’s “domestic security” and that Russia was taking “necessary” measures to fend off more of what it said were Ukrainian attacks.