Zelensky says Ukrainian delegation on its way to US for talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Nov 29 said he was expecting results of previous meetings with the US.

PHOTO: AFP

KYIV – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov 28 that a delegation headed by security council secretary Rustem Umerov was already on its way to the United States to continue talks on an agreement to end Russia’s war.

“Rustem delivered a report today, and the task is clear: to swiftly and substantively work out the steps needed to end the war,” Mr Zelensky wrote on X.

Mr Zelensky said he expected that the results of previous meetings with the US in Geneva would now be “hammered out” on Nov 29. REUTERS

