Zelensky says Ukraine strength dominates, top officers report progress

KYIV - President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Ukraine’s military faced difficulties on front lines in the east and south of the country, but were dominant in their campaign.

Senior military officials reported Ukrainian gains in the east – long the focal point of the 17-month-old conflict - around the shattered Russian-held city of Bakhmut.

Ukraine in June launched a counter-offensive in the east and in the south, where it hopes to advance to the Sea of Azov and sever a Russian land bridge between occupied parts of the east and the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Russian accounts said Moscow’s forces had repelled Ukrainian attacks near Bakhmut, farther north where fierce fighting has also flared and on the southern front.

In his nightly video address, Mr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces faced fierce Russian resistance in all front-line sectors.

“There is heavy fighting. They are trying to stop our boys with all their strength. Very fierce attacks,” Mr Zelensky said, referring to Bakhmut and other centres in the east.

“In the south, everything is difficult. But whatever the enemy does, it is Ukrainian strength that dominates.”

Mr Zelensky said Russian drone attacks this week, including an assault on shipping infrastructure in the Danube port of Izmail, underscored the need for improved anti-aircraft defences.

“In all, the terrorists have deployed against Ukraine at least 1,961 (Iranian-made) shahed drones and we managed to down a significant number of them,” he said.

“Unfortunately, not all of them. We are working on downing more of them – downing a maximum. We are working so that there will be more anti-aircraft systems.”