Zelensky says Ukraine ‘getting needed support’ after Biden signs US aid Bill

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on April 24 thanked his US counterpart Joe Biden for authorising desperately needed military aid, after months of delays as the US$61 billion (S$80 billion) Bill was stalled in Congress.

“The six-month journey has been overcome. No matter what anyone says, we are getting the needed support – we need it to continue to protect lives from Russian attacks,” Mr Zelensky said, on social media.

“We will do everything to compensate for the six months that have passed in debate and doubt,” Mr Zelensky added.

Russia has made territorial gains while Ukraine has struggled to get ammunition and troops for the front line. AFP