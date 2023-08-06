Zelensky says Russian bomb hits blood transfusion centre in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said rescue workers were extinguishing a fire at the scene and described the strike as a “war crime.” PHOTO: X/VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said a Russian guided aerial bomb hit a blood transfusion centre in the town of Kupiansk, in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv region, late on Saturday.

“There are dead and wounded,” he said on his Telegram channel.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Kupiansk is a railway hub less than 16km from the front.

Mr Zelensky said rescue workers were extinguishing a fire at the scene and described the strike as a “war crime.”

He did not say how many people were killed or wounded.

Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians in a full-scale invasion that has killed thousands of people, uprooted millions and destroyed cities. REUTERS

