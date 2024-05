Russian strike on Kharkiv DIY superstore in Ukraine kills two, hundreds feared inside

KYIV - Russia on May 25 bombed a hardware superstore in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, killing at least two people and injuring over 20, in an attack condemned as “vile” by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Kharkiv regional governor Oleg Synegubov said that at least two people were killed and 24 injured when “two Russian guided bombs hit a construction hypermarket” and “a fire broke out over 15,000 square metres”.

Videos posted by witnesses on social media showed a huge column of black smoke billowing into the sky from a fire in the Epitsentr store, located in an area of large stores beside a car park.

The Epitsentr chain of hypermarkets sells household and DIY goods.

The city of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest, regularly comes under attack from Russian missiles, with strikes on the city killing at least seven people on May 23.

The latest attack came after Russia launched a ground offensive in the Kharkiv region on May 10. Ukraine said on May 24 that it had managed to halt Moscow’s progress and was counterattacking.

“As of now, we know that more than 200 people could have been inside the hypermarket,” Mr Zelensky said on Telegram, condemning the daylight attack on an “obviously civilian” target.

“Russia struck another brutal blow at our Kharkiv - at a construction hypermarket - on Saturday, right in the middle of the day,” Mr Zelensky said.

“Only madmen like Putin are capable of killing and terrorising people in such a vile way,” he added.

“There were a lot of workers and shoppers inside. Now the fire is on the whole territory,” the president said.

Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov said that according to the store’s owner, 15 store employees had not been in contact and approximately 200 people were in the building at the time of the strikes.

“We have a large number of people missing. There are many wounded,” Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

“Apparently, the attack was on a shopping centre where there were many people – this is pure terrorism.”