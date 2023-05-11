Zelensky says more time needed for counteroffensive in Bakhmut, but Wagner says Ukraine making gains

KYIV - The leader of Russia’s Wagner private army said on Thursday that Ukraine’s long-awaited counteroffensive was already under way and making gains on the outskirts of the eastern city of Bakhmut, while Kyiv said its main effort had not yet started.

Ukrainian operations were “unfortunately, partially successful”, Mr Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose force of mercenaries and convicts recruited from prison has led Russia’s main military campaign in Bakhmut, said on social media.

Kyiv says it has pushed Russian forces back over the past two days near Bakhmut in small-scale local assaults, but a counteroffensive involving tens of thousands of troops and hundreds of new Western tanks has yet to begin.

“We still need a bit more time,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with European broadcasters released earlier on Thursday.

Ukrainian forces had already received enough equipment from Western allies for their campaign, but were waiting for the full complement to arrive to reduce casualties, Mr Zelensky said.

“With (what we have) we can go forward and be successful,” he said. “But we’d lose a lot of people. I think that’s unacceptable.”

Mr Prigozhin, a once secretive figure who has lately issued daily statements denouncing the Russian command for failing to adequately supply his fighters, said Mr Zelensky was being “deceptive” and the Ukrainian offensive was already under way.

While Mr Prigozhin’s forces have been fighting in the centre of the city, he has said Ukraine is making gains on its flanks in areas defended by regular Russian troops, some of whom have fled.

The war in Ukraine is at a turning point, with Kyiv poised to unleash its new counterstrike after six months of keeping its forces on the defensive, while Russia mounted a huge winter offensive that failed to capture significant territory.

Western allies are sending hundreds of tanks and armoured vehicles to Ukraine for its counteroffensive and have trained thousands of Ukrainian troops abroad.

Moscow’s main target for months has been the small eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, which it has come close to capturing but not quite taken in what would be its sole prize after months of the bloodiest ground combat in Europe since World War II.

Mr Prigozhin said on Tuesday that a Russian brigade had fled from the trenches, giving up a swathe of land south-west of Bakhmut. A Ukrainian unit claimed to have routed the brigade, destroying two of its companies.

The commander of Ukraine’s ground forces said on Wednesday that Russian forces had retreated in places by as much as 2km at the front line.

The Russian defence ministry has not commented on those reports, but in remarks overnight, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged that the war was “very difficult”. He said he had no doubt that Bakhmut “will be captured and will be kept under control”.