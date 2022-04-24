Zelensky says Blinken, Austin will visit Kyiv

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin would visit Kyiv on Sunday (April 24), in what would be a risky show of support for Ukraine's defense against Russia's invasion.

"Tomorrow people from the US are coming, I will meet the defense minister and the secretary of state, Mr. Blinken,"

Zelensky said in a news conference on Saturday. "I think we will be waiting when security will allow the president of the US to come and support Ukraine's people."

It wasn't clear if Zelensky's disclosure was cleared with the Biden administration or if it would affect any travel plans.

The White House National Security Council declined to comment and the State Department did not immediately comment.

The US government typically does not announce trips to active combat zones by senior officials until they are already on the ground or departing the area. The visit, if confirmed, would be the first by top US officials to Ukraine's capital since Russia invaded the country on Feb 24.

In March, Blinken briefly met with Ukraine's foreign minister at the Ukraine-Polish border.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, European Commission President Ursula Von Der Layen and other foreign leaders have previously visited Kyiv to show support for the Ukrainian government.

Those trips raised pressure on the US to schedule a visit by President Joe Biden or other senior officials.

The White House has said there were no plans for Biden to visit the war-torn country.

The war in Ukraine has entered a new phase as Russia shifts its forces to the east and south after failing to take Kyiv or topple Zelensky's government in the early weeks of the conflict.

With Russian President Vladimir Putin showing no signs of backing down as the conflict enters its third month, the US and European allies have continued to ratchet up sanctions on Moscow and accelerate the delivery of weapons to Ukraine.

At the same time, peace talks between Russia and Ukraine have ground to a halt and the humanitarian situation has grown more dire.