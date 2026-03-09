Zelensky says 11 countries asked Ukraine for drone help against Iran

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

An employee checking an interceptor drone in Ukraine in March. Its military has been intercepting or shooting down more than 80 per cent of all incoming Russian drones.

KYIV – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 9 that 11 countries had tapped Kyiv for help in how to counter Iranian drones being launched by Tehran across the Middle East as retaliation for US-Israeli strikes.

Ukraine touts itself as having world-class drone defence capabilities, built up through fending off nightly barrages of Iran-style attack drones launched by Russia, an ally of Tehran.

“As of now, there are 11 requests from countries neighbouring Iran, European states, and the US. There is clear interest in Ukraine’s experience in protecting lives, relevant interceptors, electronic warfare systems, and training,” Mr Zelensky said.

He did not specify which countries.

Some drone experts are already en route to the Middle East and are due there this week, Mr Zelensky said over the weekend.

The Ukrainian leader has proposed swopping Kyiv’s drone interceptors – drones designed to intercept incoming attack craft midair – for expensive air defence missiles that Kyiv is in short supply of.

According to Ukraine air force data, the military has been consistently intercepting or shooting down more than 80 per cent of all incoming Russian drones – hundreds of which are fired every night.

Kyiv uses a mix of cheap drone interceptors, electronic jamming tools, anti-aircraft guns, fighter jets and helicopters to defend its skies from the Russian attacks. AFP