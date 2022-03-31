Zelensky recalls ambassadors to Morocco, Georgia

KYIV (AFP) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has recalled Kyiv's ambassadors to Morocco and Georgia, saying they did not do enough to get arms for Ukraine or get these countries to institute sanctions against Russia.

"There are those who work so that Ukraine can defend itself and fight for its future and there are those who waste their time clinging to their posts. I have signed a first decree to recall such a person, the ambassador to Morocco," Zelensky said in a video message on Wednesday (March 30).

"We have also recalled the ambassador to Georgia," he added.

Kyiv's envoy to Georgia, Igor Dolgov, had been called for consultations earlier this month after Tbilisi refused to approve sanctions against Russia.

Georgia had also blocked volunteer fighters from the Caucasus country to go to Ukraine.

"With all respect, there are no arms, no sanctions, no restrictions on Russian business. Please find another job," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian leader said "the diplomatic front is a key front and everyone must work efficiently".

"I expect results in the coming days from our representatives in Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Africa. I also expect results from our military attachés."

Zelensky has addressed different Western parliaments on an almost daily basis in recent days, calling on their countries to adopt stricter measures against Moscow for its invasion on Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his shock offensive against Ukraine on Feb 24.