Ukraine’s Zelensky plans to visit Washington on Wednesday in first trip abroad since war began

WASHINGTON – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could travel to Washington and visit the US Capitol on Wednesday, though the trip has not yet been confirmed and security concerns could force a change in plans, a source familiar with the planning said on Tuesday.

Punchbowl News first reported the possible trip, which would be Mr Zelensky’s first outside Ukraine since Russia launched its assault on the country on Feb 24.

His visit could also include a stop at the White House, CNN reported.

Both media outlets cited sources familiar with the matter.

Mr Zelensky is expected to meet congressional leadership and national-security committee chiefs from the Republican and Democratic parties and could address a joint session of Congress, Punchbowl reported.

Mr Zelensky made a surprise trip to troops in the battered eastern front-line city of Bakhmut on Tuesday, underlining Russia’s stuttering but persistent attempts to capture it.

In a Tuesday night video address, he referred to his trip to “Fortress Bakhmut” in Donetsk, one of the provinces Russia claimed to have annexed in September, in a move most countries reject as illegal occupation.

Earlier on Tuesday, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there would be a session of Congress on Wednesday night which would have a “very special focus on democracy”.

Mrs Pelosi’s remarks, which came in a letter, did not elaborate on what the session would be about. Her office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reported visit by Mr Zelensky.