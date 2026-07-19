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Zelensky mulls army changes as protests over defence minister’s removal rock Ukraine for a third day

A protester holds a sign demanding that Mykhailo Fedorov (left) be returned to his position as Ukraine’s defence minister, in Kyiv on July 17.

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 18 hinted at potential changes in the army, as rare wartime protests over the removal of a popular defence minister rocked the country for a third day.

Mykhailo Fedorov, 35, a tech-savvy minister who championed drones and military reform, was sacked earlier this week in a controversial government reshuffle by Zelensky.

The demonstrations came as the president held two days of meetings with top military commanders, amid media speculation he could be looking for a replacement for army chief Oleksandr Syrsky.

“There were many consultations yesterday and today. Of course, I hear what people are saying,” Zelensky said in an evening address, adding that he had spoken with both Syrsky and Fedorov.

“Decisions regarding the army will be developed,” he said.

In Kyiv, an AFP reporter saw protesters clapping and banging the cardboard placards that became a symbol of last summer’s anti-government protests, chanting “shame” and “Fedorov”.

In his first reaction to the protests, Fedorov wrote on Telegram: “I thank you for the hope.”

“There is dialogue. I believe everything will work out,” he added.

Rallies were also announced in other major Ukrainian cities, according to organisers.

Demonstrators also called for the resignation of Syrsky, who reportedly had demanded Fedorov’s dismissal after the two clashed over how to counter the Russian invasion.

During his barely six months in the post, Fedorov repeatedly argued with Syrsky, 60, in his efforts to digitise and modernise an army strained by four and a half years of fighting.

A day after being forced out, Fedorov on July 16 held an extraordinary press conference at which he accused the commander of dividing the country.

He criticised slow bureaucracy and a lack of flexibility, questioning whether Ukraine could defeat Russia with Syrsky in charge of the army.

Following Fedorov’s accusations, Syrsky, who led Kyiv’s defence in the crucial first months of the 2022 invasion, called for a focus on “the war and on an effective strategy that is currently yielding concrete results”.

The political turmoil comes as Ukraine appears to have stabilised the front, with its long-range strikes beginning to take a toll on daily life inside Russia. AFP