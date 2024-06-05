Zelensky in Qatar for talks on return of Ukrainian children from Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would also discuss economic and security-related issues on his trip to Qatar. PHOTO: REUTERS
Jun 05, 2024, 11:50 PM
Jun 05, 2024, 11:50 PM

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Qatar on June 5, he said on social media, to discuss the return of Ukrainian children from Russia and other issues.

Since July 2023, Qatar has helped bring back dozens of children taken to Russia and occupied territories during the more than two-year war, an issue that is highly sensitive in Ukraine.

“Qatar assists Ukraine in returning children abducted by Russia. We will discuss these efforts,” Mr Zelensky said, announcing talks with Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Mr Zelensky said that Qatar had played an active role in organising an upcoming Ukraine summit in Switzerland, where Kyiv hopes the return home of Ukrainian children will be a key agenda item.

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his children’s rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova over the alleged illegal deportations.

The Kremlin, which has not been invited to the summit, has said it would be “absurd” to discuss the prospects of reaching a lasting peace in Ukraine without including Russia.

Mr Zelensky also said he would discuss economic and security related issues on his trip to Qatar. AFP

