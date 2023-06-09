Zelensky hails 'results' in eastern Ukraine fighting

Ukrainian servicemen manoeuvre a multiple rocket launcher in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Updated
54 min ago
Published
54 min ago

KYIV - President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday hailed what he described as “results” in heavy fighting in Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine.

“There is very heavy fighting in Donetsk region,” Mr Zelensky said, in his daily video message, delivered on a train after visiting areas affected by the breach of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam.

“But there are results and I am grateful to those who achieved these results. Well done in Bakhmut. Step by step,” he said.

Mr Zelensky referred to other areas where fighting is going on, but said he would provide no details.

Pictures posted on his Telegram account showed him meeting some of the country’s top generals in the field. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Kakhovka dam collapse: Ukraine’s Zelensky visits flood-hit Kherson region
Ukraine’s new tanks are spotted in action as counteroffensive gets under way

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top