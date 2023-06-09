Zelensky hails 'results' in eastern Ukraine fighting

KYIV - President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday hailed what he described as “results” in heavy fighting in Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine.

“There is very heavy fighting in Donetsk region,” Mr Zelensky said, in his daily video message, delivered on a train after visiting areas affected by the breach of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam.

“But there are results and I am grateful to those who achieved these results. Well done in Bakhmut. Step by step,” he said.

Mr Zelensky referred to other areas where fighting is going on, but said he would provide no details.

Pictures posted on his Telegram account showed him meeting some of the country’s top generals in the field. REUTERS