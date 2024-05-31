Zelensky hails allowing use of US weapons to hit Russia as ‘step forward’

STOCKHOLM – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on May 31 hailed a US decision to partially lift restrictions on using US-donated weapons to strike inside Russia as a “step forward”.

Washington gave the green light on May 30 for Ukraine to use US weapons to defend its Kharkiv region on the border with Russia, overcoming previous concerns that authorising such strikes could drag Nato into a direct conflict with Russia.

“This is a step forward toward (the) goal... of making it possible to defend our people who live in the villages on the border,” Mr Zelensky said during a visit to Stockholm.

Germany on May 31 said it, too, had given Ukraine permission to fire German-delivered weapons at targets in Russia.

Kyiv has the “right under international law to defend itself” against attacks coming from inside Russia, close to the border with Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s spokesman, Mr Steffen Hebestreit, said.

“To this end, it can also use the weapons supplied for this purpose... including those supplied by us,” he said.

The Kremlin accused the West on May 30 of “entering a new round of escalations in tensions”.

And on May 31, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said US-made weapons “are already being used to attempt strikes on Russian territory”.

“This is quite eloquent evidence of the extent of US involvement in this conflict,” he said.

But Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg, speaking to reporters at a meeting of alliance foreign ministers in Prague, responded: “This is part of efforts by President (Vladimir) Putin and Moscow to prevent Nato allies from supporting Ukraine to defend themselves.”

“Ukraine has the right to self-defence and we have the right to help Ukraine,” he said.

However, divisions on the issue between Nato member states have emerged.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said “for Italy, it is impossible to use our weapons outside of Ukraine”.

“We are not fighting against Russia. We’re defending Ukraine and it is not the same,” he said.