Zelensky calls for more Western air defence systems to ‘save lives’ in Ukraine

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on March 2 urged the West to deliver more air defence systems after five people were killed in the latest Russian strikes.

Overnight aerial attacks claimed three lives in the southern port city of Odesa, while shelling killed one person in the Kharkiv region near the Russian border and another in the frontline Kherson region, Ukrainian officials said.

“Russia continues to hit civilians,” Mr Zelensky said in a post on social media.

“We need more air defences from our partners. We need to strengthen the Ukrainian air shield to add more protection for our people from Russian terror. More air defence systems and more missiles for air defence systems saves lives,” he said.

Ukraine is currently on the back foot in the two-year war as a crucial US$60 billion (S$80 billion) aid package is held up in the United States congress.

In Odesa, “a nine-storey building was destroyed as a result of an attack by Russian terrorists,” Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said on March 2 in a post on Telegram.

The attack killed at least three people, including a child, with others still unaccounted for, Ukraine’s emergency services said.

“Rescuers pulled out the body of a child, believed to be a three-to-five-year old, from the rubble of a house,” the office of Ukraine’s Prosecutor General said.

Footage shared from the scene showed several floors of a residential building collapsed and its facade ripped off.

In Kharkiv, a 76-year-old man was killed in a shelling attack shortly after midnight, regional governor Oleg Synegubov said.

And shelling in the frontline Kherson region on March 2 killed one more person, the provincial head said.

‘Difficult situation’

Ukraine’s air force said Russia had launched 17 Iranian “Shahed” drones overnight and fired three missiles.

It said it downed 14 of the drones, but falling debris caused damage to residential buildings in Odesa and Kharkiv.

Kyiv also appeared to have had launched its own overnight drone attack that damaged a residential building in Saint Petersburg, Russia’s second city.

The Russian head of the city reported an “incident” had occurred – language previously used to describe Ukrainian attacks – but said there were no casualties.