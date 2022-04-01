Zelensky addresses Aussie, Dutch, Belgian lawmakers

SYDNEY, AMSTERDAM, BRUSSELS • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed lawmakers in Australia, the Netherlands and Belgium yesterday as he continued drumming up support for his country against Russia's assault on Kyiv.

He began with Australia's Parliament, where he said Russia must be held accountable for past wrongs, warning that a failure to punish Moscow may encourage other countries to wage war against their neighbours.

Mr Zelensky called for newer and stronger sanctions to retaliate against Russia's invasion of his country.

"If we don't stop Russia now, if we don't hold Russia accountable, then some other countries of the world who are looking forward to a similar war against their neighbours will decide that such things are possible for them as well," he said in the video address, according to an official translation.

During his speech to Dutch lawmakers, Mr Zelensky asked for weapons, reconstruction aid and a halt to all business with Russia in response to the invasion of his country.

Mr Zelensky, the first foreign head of state to address a plenary session of the 150-member Dutch Lower House of Representatives, said the Netherlands must "be prepared to stop the energy from Russia so that you do not pay billions for the war".

Roughly 20 per cent of Dutch natural gas comes from Russia, which has become an increasingly important trading partner for the Netherlands in recent years.

When he later addressed Belgian lawmakers, Mr Zelensky said achieving lasting peace in Ukraine was more valuable than Russian gas or diamonds.

"There are those for whom Russian diamonds that are sometimes sold in Antwerp are more important," he said in his video address, referring to the historic diamond market in Belgium's port city.

"Peace is more valuable than diamonds, than Russian ships in the ports, than oil and gas - so help us," he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS