Ukrainian, US delegations to meet this week to discuss formula for peace, security, says Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivering his evening address on Nov 27, in a video posted to his X account.

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov 27 that Ukrainian and US delegations are to meet this week to work out a formula discussed at talks in Geneva to bring peace and provide security guarantees for Kyiv.

“Our team, together with American representatives, will meet at the end of this week to continue to bring closer the points we have as a result of (talks in) Geneva in a form that will lead us on the path to peace and security guarantees,” Mr Zelensky said, in his nightly video address.

“There will be a meeting of delegations. The Ukrainian delegation will be well prepared and focused on meaningful work.”

Mr Zelensky said there would be further talks next week involving both delegations and himself, though he provided no details.

“Next week there will be important talks not with our delegation, but also including me,” he said.

“And we are preparing firm ground for such talks. Ukraine will stand firmly its feet. It will always be standing.” REUTERS