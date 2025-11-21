Straitstimes.com header logo

Ukraine faces one of its most difficult moments, says Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivering an address to the nation on Nov 21.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivering an address to the nation on Nov 21.

  • Zelensky warns Ukrainians to stay united, as the US discusses a new peace framework with Russia.
  • He outlines a difficult choice: losing dignity by accepting unfavourable terms, or risking a major ally and facing a harsh winter.
  • Zelensky emphasises the need for unity to work constructively with partners and not give Russia reasons to blame Ukraine for disrupting peace.

KYIV – President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Ukrainians to maintain unity amid talks with the US on the new framework for a peace deal with Russia, saying the country risks losing its major ally or its dignity.

The key quotes from his address to the nation follow:

“Now is one of the most difficult moments of our history. Now, the pressure on Ukraine is one of the heaviest. Now, Ukraine can face a very difficult choice – either losing dignity or risk losing a major partner.”

“Either 28 difficult points (of the framework), or an extremely harsh winter – the harshest ever – and further risks. Life without freedom, without dignity, without justice.”

“We will work calmly with America and all our partners. We will seek constructive solutions with our main partner.”

“I will present arguments, I will persuade, I will offer alternatives, but we will definitely not give the enemy any reason to say that Ukraine does not want peace, that it is disrupting the process and that Ukraine is not ready for diplomacy.”

“I am now addressing all Ukrainians. Our people, citizens, politicians – everyone. We must come together. Pull ourselves together. Stop the spat. Stop the political games.”

“The Parliament of a country at war must work in unity. The government of a country at war must work effectively.”

“We did not betray Ukraine then (on Feb 24, 2022), and we will not do so now. And I know for sure that in this truly one of the most difficult moments in our history, I am not alone. That Ukrainians believe in their state, that we are united.”

“We remember: Europe was with us. We believe: Europe will be with us.”

“We are, of course, made of steel. But any metal, even the strongest, can fail.” REUTERS

