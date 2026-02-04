Ukraine awaits US reaction to overnight Russian attacks, says Zelensky

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking at a press conference with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb 3.

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Feb 3 that Ukraine was waiting for US reaction to Russia’s overnight attack on his country’s cities that caused further damage to Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

“We expect a response from the United States to the Russian strikes. It was America’s proposal to stop strikes on energy infrastructure during diplomat efforts and the cold winter period,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

Mr Zelensky said Ukraine had been expected to make concessions, but it was also up to Russia to make concessions, mainly “to stop the aggression”.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters that President Donald Trump was unsurprised about Russia’s latest attack on Ukraine. REUTERS