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President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, during his visit to Portsmouth Naval Base in the UK on July 27.

WASHINGTON - All 100 members of the US Senate have been invited to a meeting on the evening of July 28 with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky when he is in Washington for the funeral of late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, two Senate aides said.

One of the aides said the Senate also was expected to begin voting as soon as during Zelensky’s visit on a Bill to impose sanctions on Russia that was championed by Graham.

The legislation had been pending for about a year before Graham’s sudden death in July. It is meant to cut revenues from the sale of Russia’s energy for its war on Ukraine.

Lawmakers eased the tariff level in the legislation to 100 per cent from a blanket 500 per cent included in a previous version of the Bill in order to win support. However, the Bill has spiked concerns in Congress about potential new powers for Trump. REUTERS