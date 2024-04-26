Ukraine’s Zelensky thanks Johnson, Schumer for helping get US aid Bill passed

US House Speaker Mike Johnson (right) welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during a visit by Mr Zelensky to Washington in December 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Apr 26, 2024, 02:45 AM
Published
Apr 26, 2024, 02:08 AM

KYIV - President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his gratitude on April 25 for the US aid Bill for Ukraine during calls with US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Mr Zelensky said on X that he had thanked Mr Johnson, a Republican, who had been blocking a vote on the Bill, "for his leadership that ensured true bipartisan support for aid to Ukraine".

In a conversation with Mr Schumer, he praised the Democratic Party's unwavering support.

The presidential website said Mr Zelensky described the situation along the 1,000km front line of the war and "attacks by the Russian occupiers on civilian infrastructure and the need to boost air defences, notably Patriot systems".

"The President noted that it is important to send this latest aid package to Ukraine as quickly as possible," the statement on the website read.

"He noted separately the mention of ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile Systems) in the law, which are very much needed in Ukraine." REUTERS

More On This Topic
US rushes ammo, key military supplies to Ukraine after Biden signs aid Bill
US quietly shipped long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top