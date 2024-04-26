Ukraine’s Zelensky thanks Johnson, Schumer for helping get US aid Bill passed

KYIV - President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his gratitude on April 25 for the US aid Bill for Ukraine during calls with US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Mr Zelensky said on X that he had thanked Mr Johnson, a Republican, who had been blocking a vote on the Bill, "for his leadership that ensured true bipartisan support for aid to Ukraine".

In a conversation with Mr Schumer, he praised the Democratic Party's unwavering support.

The presidential website said Mr Zelensky described the situation along the 1,000km front line of the war and "attacks by the Russian occupiers on civilian infrastructure and the need to boost air defences, notably Patriot systems".

"The President noted that it is important to send this latest aid package to Ukraine as quickly as possible," the statement on the website read.

"He noted separately the mention of ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile Systems) in the law, which are very much needed in Ukraine." REUTERS