Zelenskiy spoke to leaders of Bahrain, Kuwait about Iran conflict

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks to media after he shared an iftar, meal to break fast at sunset, during the holy month of Ramadan, with Ukrainian Muslim service members, near a mosque in Kyiv, Ukraine March 2, 2026. REUTERS/Alina Smutko

March 4 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he discussed the Middle East conflict on Wednesday with the king of Bahrain and the crown prince of Kuwait.

Zelenskiy also said that his administration was in daily contact with the U.S. and once the security situation around Iran permitted it, trilateral talks with Moscow and Washington on a settlement of the war with Moscow would resume.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy added:

* Talks about Iran included leaders of Jordan, Qatar andthe United Arab Emirates. * Ukraine's partners, including the U.S., had soughtKyiv's help in defending against Iranian drones, like those used by Russia in the four-year-old war withUkraine. * "Partners are turning to us, to Ukraine, asking for helpin defending against shaheds. There have also been requests fromthe American side," he said. REUTERS