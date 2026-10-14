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Zelenskiy seeks new talks with US envoys on ending Russia war

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Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks to the media in the Chernihiv region, Ukraine, October 8, 2026. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks to the media in the Chernihiv region, Ukraine, October 8, 2026. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

Oct 13 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday he had proposed new talks in the coming days with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner as Washington steps up efforts to bring Kyiv and Moscow back to negotiations.

The proposal follows talks in the United States last week at which Witkoff and Kushner told a Ukrainian delegation that a deal allowing Russian diesel exports was aimed at drawing Moscow back to negotiations.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy also said Ukraine supported President Donald Trump’s proposed energy truce as long as Russia observed it.

"Our team has sent the American side the relevant proposals regarding possible next meetings and conversations. In the coming days, we are ready to meet and I passed this proposal on to Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner through my team." REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.