Ukraine’s Zelensky says US security guarantees document set to be finalised with Trump

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan 8 the text of a bilateral security guarantee between Kyiv and Washington was “essentially ready” to be finalised with US President Donald Trump.

As a cornerstone of any post-war settlement, Ukraine has sought strong guarantees which commit the US and other Western allies to come to Ukraine’s aid if Russia invades again.

Ukrainian and US envoys, joined by a coalition of Ukraine’s allies, have been negotiating in Paris this week to iron out remaining disagreements in a peace framework Washington is seeking to thrash out with Kyiv before presenting it to Russia.

On Jan 6, the US endorsed the idea of providing security guarantees for Ukraine for the first time.

“The bilateral document on security guarantees for Ukraine is now essentially ready for finalisation at the highest level with the president (Mr Trump),” Mr Zelensky said, in a post on X.

He said Jan 7 meetings of Ukrainian and US representatives in Paris addressed “complex issues” from the framework under discussion to end the nearly four-year war, and that Kyiv had presented its solutions for these.

The Ukrainian president called for more pressure on Russia after further Russian missile attacks on energy infrastructure on Jan 7, arguing that the credibility of future security guarantees must be demonstrated by a response at this stage.

Under Mr Trump, Washington has shifted its position from an outright supporter of Kyiv to a broker leaning on both sides to agree a peace, and will try to get Moscow to sign up to the deal it negotiates with Ukraine.

Mr Zelensky has said that while the framework is 90 per cent agreed, thorny issues remain around control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant as well as Russian demands on Kyiv to cede a strategically significant slice of territory in eastern Ukraine that Moscow has been unable to capture in almost four years of war.

“We understand that the American side will engage with Russia, and we expect feedback on whether the aggressor is genuinely willing to end the war,” Mr Zelensky wrote on X.

He said the teams also discussed documents dealing with Ukraine’s post-war recovery and economic development.

The World Bank in 2025 estimated the cost of Ukraine’s reconstruction and recovery at US$524 billion (S$670 billion), while the Trump administration has sought to leverage economic benefits and privileged post-war access for the US in Ukraine. REUTERS