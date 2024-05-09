Ukraine needs more arms to stop Russian advances, says Zelensky

KYIV - President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 9 that Ukraine could stop Russian forces advancing in the east if allied countries increased the supply of arms.

The Ukrainian leader made the comments at a joint news conference in Kyiv with the European Parliament's visiting President Roberta Metsola, more than two years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

Russia has been making small but steady territorial gains in the east of the country since the start of the year, with Ukraine's forces depleted and weapons and ammunition running perilously low.

"We are putting maximum pressure on our partners to increase weapon deliveries," Mr Zelensky said, at an open air briefing in the centre of the capital.

"If the delivery of weapons is increased, we will be able to stop (Russian forces) in the east, where they have the initiative."

As he spoke, air raid sirens started to blare, a reminder of the threat of Russian missile and drone attacks which have intensified across the country, causing power outages for hundreds of thousands of civilians.

"This is their true attitude to peace," Mr Zelensky said, in reference to Russia, as officials began moving towards a shelter.

Ms Metsola was in Kyiv on Europe Day, which celebrates peace and unity across the continent.

"How are you feeling Roberta?" he asked, turning to Ms Metsola who was standing a few metres away.

"I am alright but, as you say, it's Europe Day. Look at this, now I get an idea of what you live through every day," she replied.

Ukrainian troops withdrew from three eastern villages in late April, and Ukraine's top commander has said the situation at the front had worsened.

The US decision to approve a huge military aid Bill in April was welcomed by Kyiv, but many units have yet to receive new arms and warn that time is running out.