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A Ukrainian soldier prepares drones at an undisclosed location near the frontline as war with Russia rages on.

KYIV – Nearly 20 countries are interested in drone deals with Ukraine and four agreements have already been signed, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 11.

Since the outbreak of the Iran war in late February, Mr Zelensky has managed to leverage Ukraine’s expertise in drone warfare into a series of successful diplomatic deals during visits to the Middle East and Europe.

“Nearly 20 countries are currently involved at various stages: 4 agreements have already been signed, and the first contracts under these agreements are now being prepared,” Mr Zelensky said on X.

In April, Ukraine signed defence and drone deals in Germany, Norway and the Netherlands, following long-term security partnerships with Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates in late March.

Ukraine also signed agreements in April with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on defence and energy.

In his post, Mr Zelensky also said Ukraine would launch security cooperation within the framework of drone deals with another part of the world, without specifying which.

Ukraine has already started to receive the necessary volume of fuel thanks to the agreements, Mr Zelensky added, without elaborating.

Mr Zelensky hopes his drone diplomacy can help secure energy-supply deals with Middle Eastern states, as well as markets for Ukraine’s agricultural produce. REUTERS