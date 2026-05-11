Straitstimes.com header logo

Zelensky says some 20 countries interested in drone deals with Ukraine

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A Ukrainian soldier prepares drones at an undisclosed location near the frontline as war with Russia rages on.

A Ukrainian soldier prepares drones at an undisclosed location near the frontline as war with Russia rages on.

PHOTO: AFP

Google Preferred Source badge

KYIV – Nearly 20 countries are interested in drone deals with Ukraine and four agreements have already been signed, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 11.

Since the outbreak of the Iran war in late February, Mr Zelensky has managed to leverage Ukraine’s expertise in drone warfare into a series of successful diplomatic deals during visits to the Middle East and Europe.

“Nearly 20 countries are currently involved at various stages: 4 agreements have already been signed, and the first contracts under these agreements are now being prepared,” Mr Zelensky said on X.

In April, Ukraine signed defence and drone deals in Germany, Norway and the Netherlands, following long-term security partnerships with Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates in late March.

Ukraine also signed agreements in April with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on defence and energy.

In his post, Mr Zelensky also said Ukraine would launch security cooperation within the framework of drone deals with another part of the world, without specifying which.

Ukraine has already started to receive the necessary volume of fuel thanks to the agreements, Mr Zelensky added, without elaborating.

Mr Zelensky hopes his drone diplomacy can help secure energy-supply deals with Middle Eastern states, as well as markets for Ukraine’s agricultural produce. REUTERS

More on this topic
US turning to Ukrainian counter-drone tech after Iran attacks, sources say
Ukraine’s drone masters eye Iran war to kick-start export ambitions
See more on

Ukraine

Drones

Arms and weapons

Wars and conflicts

Volodymyr Zelensky

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.