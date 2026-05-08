Zelenskiy says Russian war commemoration ceasefire shows 'strange and inappropriate' logic

May 7 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Russia's proclamation of a limited ceasefire for its World War Two commemorations exposed the "strange and inappropriate" logic of its leaders.

Zelenskiy, speaking in his nightly video address, also said the United States could best uphold peace in Europe, as it did during World War Two, by showing a "fair and strong stance" against an aggressive Russia.

"They want Ukraine's permission to hold their parade, to go out onto the square safely for an hour once a year, and then continue killing, killing our people and waging war," Zelenskiy said.

"The Russians are already talking about strikes after May 9. Strange and certainly inadequate logic of the Russian leadership," he added.

Zelenskiy's comments appeared to have been prepared before Russia's defence ministry announced an expanded ceasefire - from midnight on May 8 until May 10 - to mark the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in what Russians call the Great Patriotic War.

Speaking as Ukraine's top negotiator, Rustem Umerov arrived in Miami for meetings with U.S. representatives on moving toward a peace accord. Zelenskiy said that achieving peace in Europe was the best way to honour those who fought against Nazi Germany.

"Just as 81 years ago, so now America can help peace with a just and strong stance against the aggressor," he said. "And it is important that the American people now view Russia precisely in this way – as an aggressor." REUTERS