Zelensky says Russia is preparing major new attack on Ukraine, cites intelligence
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
- President Zelensky warned on May 29 that Russia is preparing a major new attack, citing intelligence. Ukraine's services and Air Force are prepared.
- Russia announced "systematic strikes" on Kyiv from May 25, warning foreigners to leave. This was in response to a drone attack, which Ukraine denies.
- Recent Russian strikes killed two and injured dozens. Zelensky called for more sanctions and urgent air defence implementation.
AI generated
KYIV - Russia is preparing a major new attack on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 29 on Telegram, citing intelligence data.
Speaking later in his nightly video address, Mr Zelensky said: “We have intelligence information about Russia preparing a new large-scale strike.”
“Our services are responding promptly and are prepared. The Air Force and other defenders of the sky will work 24/7, as they always do.”
Russia said on May 25 it intended to launch “systematic strikes” on targets in Kyiv and warned foreigners and diplomats to leave.
It said the action was in response to a drone strike last week on a dormitory in Ukraine’s Russian-held Luhansk region which killed 21 people. Ukraine denied carrying out the attack.
Russian strikes on Kyiv and other areas of Ukraine on May 24 killed two people and injured dozens.
In a Telegram post, Mr Zelensky called for further sanctions on Russia and said the implementation of agreements with partners on air defence must not be delayed. REUTERS