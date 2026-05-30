Zelensky says Russia is preparing major new attack on Ukraine, cites intelligence

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (centre) visiting the National Chernobyl Museum in Kyiv after it was heavily damaged by an overnight Russian airstrike on May 24.

KYIV - Russia is preparing a major new attack on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 29 on Telegram, citing intelligence data.

Speaking later in his nightly video address, Mr Zelensky said: “We have intelligence information about Russia preparing a new large-scale strike.”

“Our services are responding promptly and are prepared. The Air Force and other defenders of the sky will work 24/7, as they always do.”

Russia said on May 25 it intended to launch “systematic strikes” on targets in Kyiv and warned foreigners and diplomats to leave.

It said the action was in response to a drone strike last week on a dormitory in Ukraine’s Russian-held Luhansk region which killed 21 people. Ukraine denied carrying out the attack.

Russian strikes on Kyiv and other areas of Ukraine on May 24 killed two people and injured dozens.

In a Telegram post, Mr Zelensky called for further sanctions on Russia and said the implementation of agreements with partners on air defence must not be delayed. REUTERS