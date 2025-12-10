Ukraine’s Zelensky says ‘refined documents’ on peace plan will soon be sent to US

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the leaders of Britain, France and Germany on Dec 8 to hash out components of the peace deal.

KYIV - Ukraine and its European partners will soon be ready to present the US with “refined documents” on a peace plan to end the war with Russia, ‍President ​Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec 9, following days of high-stakes shuttle ‍diplomacy.

Kyiv is under pressure from the White House to secure a quick peace but is pushing back on ​ a US-backed ​plan proposed in November that is widely seen as favourable to Moscow.

Ukrainian officials are also seeking strong security guarantees from partners, in the event of a deal, to prevent Russia ‍from attacking again in the future.

In a statement, Mr Zelensky said new components of the deal hashed ​out with the British, French and German ⁠leaders in London on Dec 8 were “more developed” and ready for US review.

“The Ukrainian and European components are now more developed, and we are ready to present them to our partners in the US,” he wrote on X. “Together ​with the American side, we expect to swiftly make the potential steps as doable as possible.”

Finnish ‌President Alexander Stubb said on Dec 9 that ​allies have been working on three separate documents, including a 20-point framework, a set of security guarantees and a reconstruction plan.

“I think we are closer to a peace agreement than we have been at any time since the war began,” he said at an event in Helsinki.

Mr Stubb spoke as US President Donald Trump piled new pressure on Mr Zelensky to secure a deal that could involve painful ‍concessions, citing Russia’s “upper hand” as it advances on the battlefield.

Among other demands, Russian President ​Vladimir Putin has said Ukraine must hand over its entire eastern Donbas region before Russia stops fighting, something which ​Mr Zelensky has consistently rejected.

“They’re much bigger. They're much stronger in that ‌sense,” Mr Trump said, in an interview with Politico.

He added that Mr Zelensky would “have to get on the ball and start... accepting things.” REUTERS