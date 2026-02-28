Straitstimes.com header logo

Zelenskiy says next three-way peace talks depend on security situation, diplomacy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Germany, February 14, 2026. REUTERS/Liesa Johannssen

KYIV, Feb 28 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that the time and place of the next round of peace talks between the U.S., Russia and Ukraine would depend on the security situation in the Middle East and the level of "real diplomatic possibilities".

Zelenskiy said he would issue fresh directives to Ukraine's negotiating team at the talks, without detailing what they were.

On Thursday, he had said the next round of talks would probably take place in Abu Dhabi in early March.

However, the UAE has since been caught up in hostilities after the U.S. and Israel launched aerial attacks on Iran. REUTERS

