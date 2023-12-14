Zelensky says Hungary has no reason to block Ukraine's EU membership

KYIV - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban had no reason to block Ukraine's EU membership.

"I was very direct... He has no reasons to block Ukrainian membership in the EU. I asked him to tell me one reason... I'm (still) waiting for an answer," Zelenskiy said about his short encounter with Orban in Argentina on Sunday.

"I think we have to organise a very constructive meeting between our countries... (I said) that we have to speak, we have to meet, and we have to solve the problems... but I really don't see any global (significant) problems," Zelenskiy said in Oslo.

Most of the European Union's 27 members want to open talks on Ukraine's accession at a summit this week and agree billions of euros in further support for Kyiv in its war against Russia's invasion. But both moves are being blocked by Hungary.

Zelenskiy, who is visiting Norway for talks with Nordic countries' leaders on more help to Ukraine, also said that battlefield operations always slowed in winter. REUTERS