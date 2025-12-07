Ukraine’s Zelensky says he had ‘substantive’ phone call with US special envoy Witkoff

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec 6 that he had had a long and “substantive” phone call with US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Mr Steve Witkoff, and Mr Trump’s son-in-law, Mr Jared Kushner.

“Ukraine is determined to keep working in good faith with the American side to genuinely achieve peace. We agreed on the next steps and formats for talks with the United States,” Mr Zelensky said on X.

Mr Witkoff and Mr Kushner held two days of talks with Ukraine’s senior negotiator, Mr Rustem Umerov, in Miami this week, which both sides called “constructive discussions on advancing a credible pathway towards a durable and just peace in Ukraine”.

Mr Witkoff had been expected to brief Mr Umerov on his meeting in Moscow this week with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mr Zelensky said he was waiting for Mr Umerov to give him a detailed report in person in Kyiv.

“Not everything can be discussed over the phone, so we need to work closely with our teams on ideas and proposals,” Mr Zelensky said.

“Our approach is that everything must be workable – every crucial measure for peace, security, and reconstruction.” REUTERS