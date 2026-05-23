Zelenskiy says he expects US proposals on new formats for peace talks

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KYIV, May 22 - Diplomatic efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine should be reinvigorated, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday, adding that he expected new U.S. proposals on how that diplomacy will be conducted.

Zelenskiy, speaking in his nightly video address, also said the frontline situation was favourable to Ukraine. He made his remarks after holding talks at a virtual meeting with the leaders of Britain, France and Germany.

"Right now everything must be done to intensify diplomacy," Zelenskiy said. "I am also expecting a response from the American side regarding possible formats and the schedule of meetings."

Zelenskiy said the battlefield trend was "not in the interests of the occupier. We continue to increase the rate at which we are destroying Russian personnel. This, together with sanctions of all forms, is forcing Russia towards choosing diplomacy."

He said he had informed French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz of frontline developments.

Ukraine, he said, had restored control over 590 square km (228 square miles) of occupied territory since the beginning of the year.

A British statement said Zelenskiy informed the leaders of "the progress made by Ukraine’s military in recent weeks, as it continues to ramp up its defence in the face of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s continued attacks."

It said the three leaders "confirmed they would double down on their support in the coming months" and agreed that "standing up to Russian aggression remains vital for European and global security". REUTERS