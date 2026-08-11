Zelenskiy says he discussed defence, food security with Saudi crown prince

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a press conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (not pictured) during his visit to Belgrade, Serbia, August 8, 2026. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

KYIV, Aug 10 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he discussed a drone deal and food security with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday.

"There are domains in which Ukraine and Saudi Arabia can strengthen each other's ability to protect lives and people," he said on X after the call.

Speaking later in his nightly video address, Zelenskiy said a team of Ukrainian officials was in the region "and there are already areas in which our relations are developing well. I am counting on reciprocity in our mutual support."

Ukraine and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement on military cooperation in March when the president met the crown prince.

Ukraine has developed expertise in dealing with Iranian-designed drones over more than 4-1/2 years of war with Russia. It has also signed deals on drone development with other countries in the Middle East and Gulf and elsewhere. REUTERS