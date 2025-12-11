Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, discussed key points of a reconstruction plan for Ukraine with officials in the US.

KYIV - President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec 10 Ukraine had agreed on key points of a reconstruction plan for his country rooted in principles of solid security ‍in ​discussions with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent ‍and other senior US officials.

Mr Zelensky, accompanied in the discussions by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, ​other ​officials and senior military officers, said the talks focused on an “economic document”.

Also taking part from the US side were President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Mr Jared Kushner, and BlackRock chief executive officer Larry Fink.

“The principles of the economic document ​are completely clear and we ⁠are fully aligned with the American side,” he said.

“An important common principle is that for reconstruction to be of high quality and economic growth after this war to ​be tangible, real security must be at the core. When there is security, everything else ‌is there too.”

Mr Zelensky said work ​was proceeding on the “fundamental document” of 20 points aimed at ending the war now approaching the fourth anniversary of Russia’s 2022 invasion of its smaller neighbour.

He said two other associated documents dealt with security guarantees and economic issues.

The leaders of Britain, France and Germany held a call on Dec 10 with ‍Mr Trump to discuss Washington’s latest peace efforts to end the war ​in Ukraine, in what they said was “a critical moment” in the process.

Members of the “Coalition ​of the Willing” group of nations backing Ukraine, ‌led by European Union member states, are to meet on Dec 11, the French presidency said. REUTERS