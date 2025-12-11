Zelensky says China taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec 10 following a report from the head of Kyiv's foreign intelligence service ‍that ​Russia and China were taking steps to ‍intensify cooperation.

Mr Zelensky said the steps involved shifts by Russia to give up ​aspects ​of its sovereignty to Beijing.

"We ... note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia, including in the military-industrial ‍sector," he wrote on X. "Partner intelligence services have similar information."

Later, in ​his nightly video address, Mr ⁠Zelensky noted the report, focusing on the state of the Russian economy, had revealed Russia's "growing dependence on China".

"In Russian history, no one has ever surrendered ​sovereignty to such a great extent to China or any other stronger nation," ‌he said.

"It is astonishing ​how much Putin is paying simply to avoid ending this war. But the world still has enough strength to end this war, to force Russia to do so."

Russia and China clinched a "no limits" strategic partnership just before Russian President Vladimir Putin's February 2022 ‍invasion of Ukraine.

That accord has since been consolidated by further ​joint statements, including one in May 2025, proclaiming closer cooperation in spheres ​ranging from space to defence to international ‌relations, including Ukraine and Taiwan. REUTERS